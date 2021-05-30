Houston health insurance spikes with 1 million new signups for Open Enrollment
Rick Thornton, a Houston health insurance agent, says the current administration’s decision to re-open ACA enrollment has been a blessing for many Americans.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston health insurance saw a massive and long-overdue spike in new Affordable Care Act enrollments recently as the current administration — fresh off seeing its American Rescue Plan signed into law three months ago — is following through on its commitment to ensuring that every American has access to quality affordable heath care.
According to several media publications, President Joe Biden and his staff announced that more than 1 million Americans who were previously uninsured or underinsured now have proper coverage for themselves and family members. The announcement comes less than three months after he opened the Marketplace for a special enrollment period that runs until August 15. The administration is particularly interested in making sure Black adults who do not have health insurance in Houston get the coverage they desperately need. Per The Washington Informer, which was quoting Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, an estimated 66% of Black uninsured adults now may have access to a zero-premium plan, and 76% may be able to find a low-premium plan as-a-result of expanded coverage. Governmental estimates show Black Americans represent 13% of the U.S. population but 16% of the uninsured.
Rick Thornton, a Houston health insurance agent said it is imperative to get more Americans covered, but he doubled down on the president’s statement that officials still need to take a hard look at current health costs and find a way to lower them. Since April 1, the median deductible for Americans signing up for new coverage has dropped by nearly 90%, the president said. The current administration is looking at making its lower American Rescue Plan premiums permanent. Thornton says Americans should take this news seriously and find a way to gain coverage before the August 15 deadline.
