21A501670/reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of conditions of release

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE #: 21A501670
TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @ 1126 hours
LOCATION (specific): Sanville Road, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Liberta AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Mark Buckley AGE:47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Michael Liberta pointed a firearm at the victim and violated his conditions of release. An arrest warrant was issued. Liberta turned himself in without incident to the State Police on 5/28/21. Liberta was held without bail.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881