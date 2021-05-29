Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21A501670/reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of conditions of release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

CASE #: 21A501670

 

TROOPER: Brian Connor                STATION: Derby                    CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @ 1126 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): Sanville Road, Troy, VT

 

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta                                                            AGE: 42

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Mark Buckley                                                    AGE:47

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Michael Liberta pointed a firearm at the victim and violated his conditions of release.  An arrest warrant was issued. Liberta turned himself in without incident to the State Police on 5/28/21.  Liberta was held without bail. 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

21A501670/reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of conditions of release

