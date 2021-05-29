21A501670/reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of conditions of release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE #: 21A501670

TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @ 1126 hours

LOCATION (specific): Sanville Road, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Mark Buckley AGE:47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Michael Liberta pointed a firearm at the victim and violated his conditions of release. An arrest warrant was issued. Liberta turned himself in without incident to the State Police on 5/28/21. Liberta was held without bail.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881