Van St John Family Of James Brown The Legendary Godfather of Soul Launches RainV Entertainment In The Global Arena
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van St John family of James Brown The Legendary Godfather of Soul and former songwriter for Sony Music Entertainment, has launched RainV Entertainment and is developing game changing experiences in the music, arts, cinematic, and entertainment space partnering with celebrity music artists from the world's of pop, rock, soul, R&B, and hip hop. Mr St John has written songs for an array of music artists, and has brokered multiple deals in entertainment and music with global brands including Coca Cola, Sony Music, Olympics, Virgin Records, Formula One, J Walter Thompson, BBC, Universal Music Group, Chanel, RCA Records, MTV, Broadway New York City, Microsoft, Elite Models Management, Leading Fashion Brands music integrations and music activations, Proctor and Gamble, Women Models Management, NAACP Image Awards, Grammy Awards, and in the creative division for broadcast to television for PBS. As a songwriter for Sony Music International he was represented by David Lowman of Paul McCartney's MPL Communications, and has been a music entertainment provider for NASA's Astronauts for their space explorative missions.
RainV Entertainment is currently developing music and entertainment projects on iconic names in music and legendary creative figures such as Little Richard, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Sly And The Family Stone, Donna Summer, Karl Largerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Johnny Cash, Dick Gregory, Berry Gordy, Auguste Rodin, Noted Art World Artists, Olympics, Black 'Wall Street' Tulsa 1921, Iconic Hip Hop Artists, Major Record Labels Recording Artists, and upcoming documentaries, original scripted and unscripted television films and streaming productions, global pop music television competition show, groundbreaking music magazine and music books publishing division, sports management, music merchandising and branded entertainment.
On September 5th RainV Entertainment is producing Marvin Gaye's What's Going On 50th Anniversary Global 'Concert Of The Ages' Simulcast Celebration in New York City featuring music's biggest stars, with it's extraordinary epic revelation depiction of the devastating and challenging social issues that reverberated throughout America in the 1970's, and its relevance to the current societal upheavals still going on in America and around the world 50 years later. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On 50th Anniversary Global 'Concert Of The Ages' Simulcast will reach audience demographics across the globe. The broadcast will feature Grammy Awards winning music artists and noted creative talents from the worlds of art, film, video, visual arts, multimedia, VR and AI technology integrations, 50 digital media large scale screens in landmark destinations in New York City, and strategic NFT's digital art and multimedia displays, in a groundbreaking production that will highlight and feature through artistic expression of creative works, Marvin Gaye's multifaceted musical prolificacy for causes of social justice.
In September 2020 Rolling Stone Magazine placed 'What's Going On' at the top of it's 500 greatest albums of all time list, bestowing upon it a singular distinctive historic honor. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On 50th Anniversary Global 'Concert of The Ages' Simulcast Celebration performance venue, performing artists, economic equity partners, television network broadcasters, sponsors, and media partners will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Twitter @RainVENNT
Instagram @rainv_entertainment
http://www.rainventertainment.com
media- equity investors-business relations
Contact
Maxwell Alexander
310 205 2554 x 102
rainventertainment@gmail.com
Maxwell Alexander
