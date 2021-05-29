Westminster Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Dave Powers

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/29/21 @ 0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5; Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Violations Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Rocky Brogna

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers received several reports of a motor vehicle disturbance on US Route 5 in Dummerston, VT. Upon arrival and further investigation, Rock Brogna was arrested for Violations of Conditions of Release. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Court conditions were issued, and he subsequently was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/21 @1230

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Dave R Powers

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4691 fax