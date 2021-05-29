Westminster Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102074
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Dave Powers
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/29/21 @ 0800
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5; Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Violations Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Rocky Brogna
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers received several reports of a motor vehicle disturbance on US Route 5 in Dummerston, VT. Upon arrival and further investigation, Rock Brogna was arrested for Violations of Conditions of Release. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Court conditions were issued, and he subsequently was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/21 @1230
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Dave R Powers
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4691 fax