Derby Barracks/ Cruelty to a child, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A501664                                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1730 hours

STREET: Old Stonehouse Rd

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Powers

AGE: 41     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

Passenger: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1985

VEHICLE MAKE: Oldsmobile

VEHICLE MODEL: Delta 88

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded

to a single vehicle crash on Old Stonehouse Rd in the Town of Brownington. Upon

arrival David Powers (41) was identified as the operator and a juvenile was

identified as the passenger, who was transported to North Country Hospital due

to minor injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation revealed the vehicle

Powers was operating, to be in a condition deemed not road worthy. The condition

of the vehicle was found to be the cause of the juveniles injures. Powers was

issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

 

Powers was issued multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaint's due to the

condition of the vehicle.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021    1000 hours   

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

