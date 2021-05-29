Derby Barracks/ Cruelty to a child, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501664
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1730 hours
STREET: Old Stonehouse Rd
TOWN: Brownington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Powers
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
Passenger: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country
VEHICLE YEAR: 1985
VEHICLE MAKE: Oldsmobile
VEHICLE MODEL: Delta 88
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded
to a single vehicle crash on Old Stonehouse Rd in the Town of Brownington. Upon
arrival David Powers (41) was identified as the operator and a juvenile was
identified as the passenger, who was transported to North Country Hospital due
to minor injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation revealed the vehicle
Powers was operating, to be in a condition deemed not road worthy. The condition
of the vehicle was found to be the cause of the juveniles injures. Powers was
issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
Powers was issued multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaint's due to the
condition of the vehicle.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2021 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881