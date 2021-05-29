FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SATURDAY, MAY 29, 2021 Wildfire activity increases across eastern North Carolina due to Friday's weather conditions LUMBERTON – N.C. Forest Service personnel responded to an increase in fire activity Friday across eastern North Carolina due to fire weather. Temperature, relative humidity and wind all presented conditions conducive to wildfire. “Wind was the added ingredient that elevated fire potential yesterday,” said Kenny Griffin, operations section chief for the N.C. Forest Service Red Incident Management Team. “Winds were sustained at 13 mph, gusting at times to more than 20 mph. That was the difference yesterday. When the winds blow, our firefighters are challenged to stay ahead of fires. Winds make fire move faster and burn hotter. We did come out of yesterday with a win because we were able to keep the fires small during difficult weather conditions.” The following are wildfire activities and response across the region Friday, May 28: Four new fires in the Rockingham forest service district

17 new fires in the Fayetteville district

Nine new fires in the Whiteville district

Four new fires in the New Bern district

Eight new fires in the Rocky Mount district

No new fires reported in Wayne and Greene counties. Rain showers and thunderstorms may bring some relief to the region this weekend, with Saturday’s forecast offering the best chance for rainfall to dampen dry fuels and decrease temperatures and humidity. According to the National Weather Service, the rain outlook improves for the region through Saturday afternoon and evening. With a passing cold front, Sunday is expected to be overcast and much cooler, possibly providing potential relief for firefighters on the ground. To date, 98 staff are assisting and supporting response efforts. To track daily wildfire activity and emergency response in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm. -30-