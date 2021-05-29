Jon Parrish Gives Us His Top Three Reasons to Go Into Hospitality
Many people starting their careers don’t know much about the opportunities available, says Jon ParrishNAPLES, FL, USA, May 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitality is a fast-growing and popular field, but many people starting their careers don’t know much about the opportunities available. It’s popular among people in the know, says Jon Parrish, but the general public is largely uneducated about how they can build a versatile and long-lasting career in the hospitality space. If you love interacting with people, thinking on your feet in a fast-paced environment, and have killer customer service skills, hospitality may be for you.
There Are Many Career Options says Jon Parrish
One of the best things about hospitality, says Jon Parrish, is that there’s a niche for every interest. Most people think of hotel jobs when they think of hospitality, but there are also jobs in event planning, bars and restaurants, travel agencies, marketing, tourism, spa and fitness, entertainment managers, and passenger services. And that’s just to name a few!
And because almost all hospitality jobs involve a certain level of customer-facing skill, you’re developing transferable skills no matter where you start out. You can try a little of everything or switch roles as needed. When you work in hospitality, experience in any related field is resumed gold.
It’s a Fast-Growing Field
We live in an increasingly global world, says Jon Parrish. And that means that people are traveling more than ever. And with the rise of social media and other visual platforms online, “experiences” are the number one money-making industry in the world. Food, beverages, breweries, craft hotels, one-of-a-kind getaways… All of that entertainment and infrastructure for travelers comes from the hospitality industry.
And despite the pandemic, there’s no sign that this growth will stop in future years. In fact, economists and sociologists alike are expecting a boom in travel as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and people are finally allowed to reenter society.
It Often Leads to Travel
If you’re interested in traveling the world, hospitality is the career path for you, says Jon Parrish. From hotels to airlines to travel agencies, many hospitality jobs allow you to travel all over the world for conferences, training, or career advancement. And traveling for work means traveling on the company dime - not a bad deal!
And if you fall in love with a certain location while traveling for work, you’ll likely be able to find a job there. For instance, many hotel chains have English-speaking positions open in their international locations.
Jon Parrish owns, operates, and manages Oceanic Blue Retreats, LLC and several other business entities in the hospitality industry with properties in multiple states. He loves the fast-paced world of hospitality and the opportunity to travel all over the world.
