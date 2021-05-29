Mocktail.net Introduces a Refreshing Range of Healthy & Flavorful Non-Alcoholic Drink Recipes

The company’s new web portal offers creative recipes ideas for mocktails, refreshers, smoothies and other non-alcoholic high quality homemade drinks.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mocktail.net is on a mission to inspire people to drink more healthy and flavorful non-alcoholic homemade drinks with their exciting new range of recipes for mocktails, refreshers, smoothies, and more. With the byline ‘Rethink your Drink; Taste your Curiosity!’ Mocktail.net offers an exclusive collection of signature mocktails that have been thoroughly tried and tested until perfect.“Our experienced recipe developers have put hundreds of recipes to the test,” says CEO and Creative Director Vitali Tcherednitchenko. “Each recipe is carefully adjusted with small changes until we believe it to be absolute perfection. And judging by the hundreds of reviews we’ve received, we’re not the only ones who think so! ”Tcherednitchenko stresses that all of the drink recipes are non-alcoholic. The company wants to inspire all people, from young to old, to drink less alcohol and help sober curious community find alternative drinks for any occasion. Alcohol can often overpower the flavors in a good drink, and the Mocktail.net recipes are designed to create drinks that are tasty and delicious as well as healthy.Recipes offer a wide range of options, including:• Mocktails• Juices• Power drinks• Smoothies• Refreshers• Protein shakes• Hot drinks (cocoa and coffee)According to Tcherednitchenko, making healthy drinks at home has a great many benefits:“It helps you save money, allows you to get creative in the kitchen, contains natural ingredients, and you can customize them to your liking. Especially with all this extra time we’ve been spending at home with our families, finding drink recipes for homemade drinks is a fun and creative way to spend time together. Whether you don’t drink alcohol, avoid sugar, or just want to improve your health, there are creative homemade drink recipes we guarantee you’ll love!”The company’s signature mocktails are proving to be particularly popular. The ‘Black Mocktail’ is intriguing customers with its delicious dark black liquid made with deep red pomegranate juice and fresh black cherries, alcohol-free and perfect for cocktail parties. Also in the Signature Collection, a new addition especially for hot summer days is ‘Fresh Pinemonade,’ a pineapple lemonade with a fruity, tropical taste that’s incredibly easy to make.To be inspired by Mocktail.net’s amazing recipes and to sign up for their newsletter, visit the website at Mocktail.net About the CompanyOn a mission to inspire people to drink more healthy and flavorful non-alcoholic drinks, Mocktail.net offers a huge range of creative recipes ideas for mocktails, refreshers, smoothies and other high quality homemade drinks. All recipes are alcohol-free, and new thirst-quenchers are consistently being added to the selection. Perfect for kids, teenagers, expectant mothers, housewives, young families, business people or best agers – there’s something for everyone and for every occasion.