Instagram extends its test of role-playing ads to more regions

After testing it in some regions of the country last month, Instagram is now moves to expand Reels ads in more countries, because it wants to quickly build on the potential of the option.

As you can see here, just like TikTok ads, Reels ads appear among other Reels tracks in your feed and include a ‘Sponsored’ tag below the profile icon to indicate that they are part of a paid promotion.

Instagram launches Reels ads for the first time India, Brazil, Germany and Australia end of last month, and as reported by AdWeek, now extends to trademarks Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The move is part of the ongoing effort to create a more sustainable Reels ecosystem, which will ensure creators are paid for their Reels efforts, and provide more value for Instagram to support and develop the option.

Instagram has not shared any official numbers about the use of Reels, but Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, did noticed that the option is growth “in terms of how many people share and how many people consume”. Instagram also said Reels saw specific use moment in India, where TikTok was banned last June (and Reels was launched not days later)

But it’s still a reasonable way behind TikTok, and with a recent report suggesting that users are now spending more time in TikTok as on Facebook or on Instagram, Facebook will undoubtedly remain focused on promoting the use of roles, as it wants to prevent users from crossing and sucking it into the endless vortex of TikTok’s highly tuned video stream.

It can also see Instagram paying Reels creators to post unique content similar to Snapchat Spotlight program, with this new notice card recently spotted in the test.

This can help Reels gain more momentum, thus encouraging more advertisers to sign up as well and show their ads between Reels tracks.

As such, this new extension makes sense, with Instagram mainly catching up with TikTok and Reels wants to make a bigger consideration in all respects.

Will this make it a relevant option for your brand? It’s hard to say until we have definitive usage statistics, but with the expansion of ad access, you can probably expect Instagram to share more insights on this front in the near future.