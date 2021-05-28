Major Closure of I-69 Southwest Freeway North and Southbound I-610 West Loop Northbound Connectors

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, TxDOT will close two connector ramps for an extended period starting next week. The longterm closures are needed to demolish the two existing ramps and reconstruct the new ramps in the same location.

On June 3 at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound. This closure is anticipated to be in place until early 2022 when the new I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound is opened. Traffic will be detoured to the I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound, exit at Fournace Place/ Bissonnet Street, U-turn at Bissonnet, and take the entrance ramp onto the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes.

On June 7 at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound. This closure is anticipated to be in place until late 2021 when the when the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound is opened. Traffic will be detoured to take the Newcastle Dr. exit, continue along the I-69 southbound frontage road, merge onto the I-610 northbound frontage road, and take entrance ramp onto the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes.

There will be additional impacts during construction including the closure of entrance and exit ramps. These closures can be found at https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/swz/i69i610/. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

