Twitter continues to work on Emoji-style responses to tweets

It seems that emoji-style comment buttons are indeed coming to your tweets, with the platform to work on its new icons, according to the latest finding by a reverse engineering expert. Jane Manchun Wong.

As you can see here, it looks like Twitter will develop four new tweet response options in addition to the current Like heart.

The new options at this stage will be:

These specific answers were probably chosen based on platform usage, with Twitter’s research showing that the ‘laugh while crying’ was emoji, and the ‘crying face’ of the most used tweets in 2020.

This new response selection looks like an amalgamation of these trending emojis, which can provide more ways to respond quickly to tweets, especially while on the go, while also aligning with response usage on other social platforms, leaning towards broader ordinary behavior.

The new test is not really a big surprise, with Twitter working on its potential emoji response options over the past few months.

TechCrunch in March reported that Twitter users surveyed about the potential to add a wider range of emoji-style responses to tweets, giving people more ways to get involved with the app quickly.

As you can see here, it can also include some form of ups and downs, with ‘Agree’ and ‘Disagree’ – although Twitter does not deal with iteration based on this latest example.

Twitter actually launched a short test of similar tools for emoji responses back in 2015, and tuning and tuning options in 2018, but it never continued with any of those tools.

This new version is getting closer and closer now – we asked Twitter for comment on the test, and it gave us a generic response.

“We are always exploring additional ways in which people can express themselves in conversations that take place on Twitter”

This is an implicit confirmation that it is in testing, without giving any indication of future live experiments or eventual implementation plans for the functionality.

But it seems to be evolving, which could add a whole new set of considerations to your tweet process, and a whole new set of data points for Twitter to provide insight into users’ responses to each tweet.

This may be fine – but Twitter users are not known for their welcome reception for changes to the app.

Remember the anger when Twitter rather changed the favorite star to a heart?

I mean, the Twitter anger cycle is pretty short, so immediate response is probably not the biggest concern in this regard. But if these things increase your hackles, Jane’s history goes for discoveries that will be launched later within each app, I would say you should start preparing the hackles for elevation.