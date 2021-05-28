Twitter interrupts public profile verification requests a week after re-launching

I mean, what did they think was going to happen?

Last week, Twitter announced that the public profile verification requests have been reopened, which has been interrupted since 2017 due to confusion surrounding the process, and what exactly is the popular blue tick on profiles.

But now, due to a massive influx of requests, Twitter says it needs to set up public verification requests again to remove the backlog.

We are currently initiating verification requests. So we need to take a break for the time being to accept more as we review the submissions. We will reopen requests soon! (our little finger curses) – Twitter verified (@verified) 28 May 2021

As noted, this is not really a big surprise – people always want to verify their profiles on every social platform to gain an extra degree of status in the app, and since Twitter 199 million active users, and not 360k of them currently have the blue check mark (0.18%), these are many people who undoubtedly would very much like to step in and apply for verification, even if they do not have the difficult new criteria for such.

And that’s after just one week – imagine how many people were still considering applying, and after just eight days in total, Twitter was already overwhelmed by the workload. It does not bode well for the future of its public application process.

This has always been part of the profile verification issue, and therefore most platforms do not provide a public request process, instead maintaining a more opaque, internal assessment system that provides profile verification on its own or via its own. internal qualifications that no one else understands for sure.

This is really what Twitter has been doing for the past four years, with many profiles still getting the blue tick, even after the process has been stopped in public.

In many ways, it would be better with Twitter to maintain the process – but in its quest to be as open and transparent as possible, Twitter prefers a more prior, accessible process, to enable a wider range of people – also medical experts, scientists, academics, and so on – to gain its hallmark of trust and authority, which could theoretically have broader benefits for engagement and interaction on the platform.

But it seems that a public solicitation process, open to all, may not be the best way to go about it. But then, maybe, within a month or so, Twitter is able to clear up the backlog, and once the initial hype of reopening the verification is dead, the requests will also start to flatten, and it will be a more manageable, sustainable and sustainable level that Twitter’s team can handle.

But I will not count on it.

Ask any leading social media manager or Twitter staff member or their mailbox is no longer hammered with verification requests from random people, many of whom are likely to be scammers trying to get the blue tick to then sell the account to someone else.

As noted by the Twitter product Kayvon Beykpour, in response to a question about new projects last August:

That, and finally to fix Verification, so I stop getting hundreds of verification requests every day – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) 28 August 2020

This may not even be an exaggeration – so again, it’s no surprise that Twitter’s system is caught up with apps after one week.

Which brings me back to my original question – what did Twitter actually think was going to happen here?