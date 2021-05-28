Route 588 Eastvale Bridge Inspection Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on the bridge that carries Route 588 over the Beaver River in Eastvale Borough and the City of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Saturday, June 1-5 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures will occur as needed in both directions on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from TranSystems will conduct routine inspection activities.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #