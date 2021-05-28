Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Encourage Safe Driving During 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

HELENA – As Montanans venture out to celebrate the unofficial start to summer this weekend, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” More fatal crashes occur during this time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. State troopers will continue their increased presence on Montana roads and highways throughout the summer, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers.

“Our Highway Patrol troopers are working overtime to keep Montana families safe on the road,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Do your part to make sure every Montanan can make it home at the end of the day – drive safely and don’t drive if you’re impaired.”

“One person’s decision to drive drunk can ruin their live and the lives of others on the road,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “Troopers will be out with an increased presence all summer long, patrolling our state’s roads and highways to keep Montanans and visitors safe. It’s simple – don’t drive drunk or you’ll be caught.”

There were 81 traffic deaths in Montana from January 1 through May 24 – nearly double the number in each of the last two years through the same time period (43 in 2019 and 41 in 2020). Excessive speed and alcohol use seem to be the factors causing the number of fatal crashes to increase.

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families:

Slow down and follow the speed limit. The speed limit is the maximum speed for the ideal conditions. Slow down when there is traffic, varied roadway conditions, or inclement weather.

Don't drive impaired. A person's ability to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol is greatly diminished. Driving impaired can ruin your life and the lives of others.

Wear your seatbelt. Seatbelts are the cheapest life insurance there is.

