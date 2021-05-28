Assistant Attorney General (AAG), DCF-Family Services Division Legal Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Attorney General (AAG) position to represent the Department for Children and Families (DCF)-Family Services Division (FSD) primarily in FSD’s Newport (Orleans and Essex counties) and St. Johnsbury (Caledonia and Essex counties) districts. The duties of the position include the following:

Litigation of termination of parental rights and other juvenile court hearings in the Superior Court—Family Division of Vermont;

Representation of DCF-FSD before the Human Services Board and Vermont Superior, Probate and Supreme Courts;

Providing general counsel guidance to DCF-FSD employees on litigation, policy interpretation, and other matters as required;

Participation in training of DCF-FSD employees and contractors on various legal topics;

Other legal work as requested by supervising attorney, including litigation in districts other than those of primary assignment;

Work with other Attorney General’s Office and DCF divisions as required; and

Travel to DCF-FSD district offices, Superior Courts, and Human Services Board hearings across the state.

At least 3 years of experience in administrative, juvenile, family, civil, and/or criminal matters is strongly preferred. Preference will be given to applicants with litigation experience, especially if in Vermont courts. Candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills, and the ability to gain knowledge of state and federal child protection law, regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest and resume to Holli Johnson, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or Holli.Johnson@vermont.gov.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

Last modified: May 28, 2021