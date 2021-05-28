PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on Improving Nursing Homes

At the request of Senators Wayne Fontana (D- Allegheny), Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny/Westmoreland), Lindsey Williams (D- Allegheny), and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D- Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on how Pennsylvania can best improve nursing homes. Testifiers at the hearing will include industry experts, advocacy organizations, and long-term care ombudsmen.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here .

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

