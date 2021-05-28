Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOH NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO EXPAND VACCINE ACCESS OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – Restaurants, malls, farmers markets & beach park to serve as walk-up vaccination sites

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is partnering with community leaders to increase vaccination access over Memorial Day weekend.

Vaccination sites are planned across the state at accessible locations such as malls, restaurants, farmers markets, and a beach park. These events augment the hundreds of sites statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations through Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies, and other outreach events. Additional opportunities can be found at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine or @HawaiiDOH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Thanks to the support of our community partners, it will be easier than ever to get protected against COVID-19 as people go about their Memorial Day weekend plans,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said. “The vaccine will protect Hawai‘i families and help all of us get back to real life as summer begins.”

A selection of pop-up vaccination sites includes:

O‘ahu:

Hawai‘i Island:

Kaua‘i:

Maui:

Minors require parental consent for vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is always free and while individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one, no insurance is required.

 

