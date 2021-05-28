MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL STUDENT TOWN HALL ON TUESDAY, JUNE 1

May 28, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: lora.rakowski@maryland.gov, 443-797-9883

MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HOSTS VIRTUAL STUDENT TOWN HALL ON TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Maryland Students Invited to Education Discussion with Superintendent of Maryland Schools Dr. Karen B. Salmon and Student Board Member Jason Wu; Students Are Invited to Submit Questions

BALTIMORE, MD (May 28, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education will host a student town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will provide Maryland high school students the opportunity to engage in a discussion on education with State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. and Maryland State Board of Education Student Member Jason Wu. Students can register to participate and submit their questions here: https://tinyurl.com/67pxcyvd.

“Maryland’s students are the very mission of the MSDE and at the core of every decision that we make,” said State Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon. “As we continue to move forward and reopen schools for in-person learning, I am looking forward to this opportunity to hear directly from students about student needs, as well as student concerns regarding the future of Maryland education.”

“Often, students may feel left out of policymaking, and this open forum will give them the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Student Board Member Jason Wu. “Student forum conversations are critical to creating a meaningful relationship between policymakers and those affected by our decisions.”

Discussion will include current issues facing education and Maryland State Department of Education’s work focused on equity and excellence.

Any Maryland high school student is invited to join in the discussion. Participants will also have the opportunity to directly submit questions during the open forum using the Cisco application WebEx’s chat feature. Registration for the Student Town Hall ends at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Members of the public will be able to view and hear the meeting in real time via live stream at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/studenttownhall

# # #

Student Town Hall 06 01 21 Press Release