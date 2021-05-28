Established Hunting Ranch to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Whitetail Properties

A true hunter’s paradise beckons from M Ranch, the finest trophy whitetail ranch on the market in all of Louisiana with incredible income potential. Natural creeks, carefully designed interior road system, and miles of trails and lanes wind to all corners of the property, safe within seven miles of high fence that keep its top-tier whitetail population safe (and predators and wild pigs out). The gorgeous swath of acreage contains 25 quality blinds with 15 feeders, accessed by endless trails and abundant lanes. The beautiful five-bedroom four-bathroom residence would make the perfect private ranch. Additionally, the combination of wooded and agricultural lands would work well for offsetting a company’s carbon footprint while enjoying as a corporate retreat or the hunting business aspect of the property.

This property is extremely special and we know it will sell to a passionate buyer with the vision to fully realize the income-producing potential.” — Clint Wood, Listing Agent

The finest trophy whitetail ranch on the market in all of Louisiana with incredible income potential, M Ranch, will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Clint Wood of Whitetail Properties LLC. Currently listed for $14M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 25–29 via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions is an incredible opportunity to join our forces and capitalize on aggregating not only the local market, but the global market as well,” stated Wood. “This property is extremely special and we know it will sell to a passionate buyer with the vision to fully realize the income-producing potential.”

This spectacular luxury home sits in the center of 1,424± acres of prime Louisiana landscape. Natural creeks, carefully designed interior road system, and miles of trails and lanes wind to all corners of the property, safe within seven miles of high fence that keep its top-tier whitetail population safe (and predators and wild pigs out). The gorgeous swath of acreage contains 25 quality blinds with 15 feeders, accessed by endless trails and abundant lanes. The beautiful five-bedroom four-bathroom residence would make the perfect private ranch. Additionally, the combination of wooded and agricultural lands would work well for offsetting a company’s carbon footprint while enjoying as a corporate retreat or the hunting business aspect of the property. Wide windows flood its rooms with natural light and make the most of the natural scenery surrounding. French doors and stone fireplaces stay true to the rustic feel without compromising on luxury. Venture past the two wrap-around porches, perfect for entertaining, to soak in the rich flora and fauna waiting to be enjoyed. Additional features include: an incredible whitetail deer population with a fine-tuned wildlife management program that maximizes results while offering both challenging and rewarding hunting opportunities; prime location within the waterfowl flyway for duck, dove, and turkey hunting; an elaborate double electric gated security entrance with a paved ¾ mile road to the residence; and a custom-designed spacious home with handsome stone and wash rock—all just 26 miles to Monroe Regional Airport and two hours to Shreveport.

"We’ve enjoyed this property for many years, but we’ve decided that there’s no better time to capitalize on a hot market," stated the sellers. "We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and believe that their platform and global reach will bring the perfect buyer for this rare gem of a property that already generates its own income and has the potential for more as a corporate retreat or private ranch."

You will find the ranch in Richland Parish, so named for the superb quality of soil, and M Ranch is no exception. Thick hardwood forests provide ample sanctuaries and native forage for the wildlife, and 250 acres of cleared agricultural acres used for wheat and soybeans. Native forests pair perfectly with shrub and plentiful watersheds, supporting a diverse population of birds and small animals. M Ranch’s prime location, beyond being ideal as a hunting paradise, makes it ideal for easy access whether it is used as a private escape or a corporate retreat. Monroe Regional Airport is only 26 miles from the front gate. Visit Monroe, 30 minutes away, to explore scenic Sterling State Park. Drive from 30 minutes to 4.5 hours and reach Monroe, Shreveport, Jackson, Texarkana, Longview, Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Memphis, Beaumont and Dallas.

M Ranch is available daily for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

