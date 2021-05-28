Bakst And Senior Biden Officials Discuss Game-changing Initiatives
LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striving for a better economy and more just society is entrepreneur and reformer Reuben Bakst, currently in serious discussion with senior White House officials regarding the implementation of three game-changing propositions.
IntelliGun
Bakst invented IntelliGun while just a teenager, and the technology has now become ripe for practical pursuance. Containing a biometric recognition system to prevent unauthorized usage by children or criminals, IntelliGun goes one critical step further by transmitting such data to a central system upon firing. Therefore, should a crime be the result of usage, the perpetrator can easily be apprehended.
IntelliGun ought to discourage even authorized users of perpetrating crimes with their firearms and could significantly decrease the current prevalence of gun violence. IntelliGun also provides the ideal middle ground vis-à-vis the political spectrum. Indeed, everyone is entitled to bear arms, but it's indisputable that guns are dangerous, and requesting the small sacrifice of enabling law enforcement to access weapon firing data (and only after obtaining relevant warrants) should be an ideal compromise.
As our government possesses so much data on the citizenry, perhaps proportionate to what the citizenry can access in this information age, having the knowledge that a weapon was discharged is certainly not from the more extreme proposals. Our government knows each medication an individual receives, where he or she travels (via toll collection devices and other means), and numerous other privacy gaps exist because society collectively agreed to forgo insignificant privacy concerns in exchange for a convenience or safety mechanism whose benefit far outweighs the cost. This is certainly one such case.
As Bakst jokingly says, one could theoretically own a rocket launcher, as long as he can be identified in the event of wrongful usage (which would thus discourage such usage).
DealGen
Bakst then formed a team of leading authorities, including one Nobel Laureate whose prize was not only centered on economics but related to the exact sub-domain in question, for the purpose of developing an artificial intelligence engine that could unprecedentedly enable the mass formation of business partnerships and collaborative arrangements. This system is called DealGen. The recent decision to turn DealGen into a non-profit entity and hand it over to the current [Biden] administration for further development and rollout is the final step that will hopefully lead to its success.
Matchmaking had always been a highly manual, time-consuming process, and even the most successful of matchmakers might facilitate several dozen marriages, making those [approximately 200,000] annually attributed to eHarmony utterly remarkable. DealGen doesn’t focus on human relationships but rather on business partnerships along the broad collaborative spectrum that includes mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and joint ventures.
According to authorities, there are trillions of dollars to be gained through forming the right strategic alliances. Furthermore, the high failure rate of alliances (>60%) costs the economy countless billions, perhaps trillions. One of eHarmony's most impressive statistics is their member divorce rate (3.8%) versus the national average (nearly 50%).
Professor Spekman, one of the experts involved in the development of DealGen, would often reiterate that DealGen's ability to map soft variables (organizational and cultural factors) and not merely hard variables (strategic and operational factors) is one of the most compelling attributes of the DealGen model, since those softer issues are responsible for the majority of alliance failures.
Make America Just Again
MAJA is the third initiative by Bakst & Co., having been launched to promote a revolutionary solution to one of society's most systematic evils. It appears this devastating phenomenon was allowed to continue simply for lack of an alternative, hence the ability for a solution to affect profound change. The evil in question is large-scale, long-term incarceration of non-violent, low-level offenders which causes irreversible psychological, cognitive, and economic damage to not only the offenders but additionally causes major collateral damage to their children, parents and spouses, the children quasi-orphaned, spouses quasi-widowed (and needing to fill the parental and economic roles of both parents), while elderly parents grieve over living children they can no longer see in their final years.
The recent pandemic presented us with an opportunity that is both unprecedented (considering the likelihood that this never before occurred) and remarkably compelling and shouldn't be neglected. This pandemic demonstrated how agonizing the restriction of freedom can be to most, even when such restriction is relatively minimal.
Merely instructing people to stay home except for their essential needs was enough to make countless feel imprisoned, despite possessing the full comforts of home and surrounded by loved ones (and allowed to make essential trips abiding by social distancing guidelines). Nevertheless, the pain and discomfort of confinement after only several weeks brought people to the brink of suicide, as per numerous news reports. This realization led us to conclude that a far more efficient method of handling such non-violent offenders, one that doesn't entail throwing them into a prison system in which they are often abused, psychologically by staff members, physically by other inmates, and just about never leaves them rehabilitated.
Likely never has a society faced a phenomenon which compelled a large portion of the population to endure the equivalent of home incarceration, thus enabling them to sympathize with the ability for the MAJA proposition to serve as both an effective punishment and deterrent. Large-scale transfer of non-violent prison populations to spend their sentence under home incarceration would eliminate tremendous collateral damage experienced by offenders, their families, and society at large under the current system.
The ultimate goal of these efforts is for low-level offenders post-2025 to be sentenced to home incarceration, precluding the need for such transfers. In addition, prison populations will remain low as offenders are sentenced to this form of lockdown. It's time to recognize that home incarceration can be an effective means of dealing with low-level offenders and would enable true rehabilitation as well.
We spend hundreds of billions of dollars to incarcerate people who will be a burden to society without necessity. MAJA can drastically improve quality of life for millions, simultaneously benefiting several generations of family members.
The following list details problems that would be resolved by implementing the MAJA solution.
● Tearing families apart leads to disastrous outcomes on many levels. The conclusion of numerous studies, not to mention logic, is that children with both parents do better, both during childhood and in later adulthood.
● The long-term ramifications cannot be overstated (i.e., children without parental guidance are more likely to commit crime, not necessarily non-violent forms).
● The spousal burden is extraordinary, said spouse having to fill multiple roles as both parent and provider. Such forceful separation often ends in divorce, complicating any chance of the offender returning to his previous life unscathed.
● The reality is that people allowed to stay with their significant other and family, even under terms of house arrest, would be far less likely to reoffend.
● Few non-violent offenders escape emotional and/or criminal hardening due to prison life, neither positive outcomes for a system claiming the goal of correction and rehabilitation.
Reuben Bakst
IntelliGun
Bakst invented IntelliGun while just a teenager, and the technology has now become ripe for practical pursuance. Containing a biometric recognition system to prevent unauthorized usage by children or criminals, IntelliGun goes one critical step further by transmitting such data to a central system upon firing. Therefore, should a crime be the result of usage, the perpetrator can easily be apprehended.
IntelliGun ought to discourage even authorized users of perpetrating crimes with their firearms and could significantly decrease the current prevalence of gun violence. IntelliGun also provides the ideal middle ground vis-à-vis the political spectrum. Indeed, everyone is entitled to bear arms, but it's indisputable that guns are dangerous, and requesting the small sacrifice of enabling law enforcement to access weapon firing data (and only after obtaining relevant warrants) should be an ideal compromise.
As our government possesses so much data on the citizenry, perhaps proportionate to what the citizenry can access in this information age, having the knowledge that a weapon was discharged is certainly not from the more extreme proposals. Our government knows each medication an individual receives, where he or she travels (via toll collection devices and other means), and numerous other privacy gaps exist because society collectively agreed to forgo insignificant privacy concerns in exchange for a convenience or safety mechanism whose benefit far outweighs the cost. This is certainly one such case.
As Bakst jokingly says, one could theoretically own a rocket launcher, as long as he can be identified in the event of wrongful usage (which would thus discourage such usage).
DealGen
Bakst then formed a team of leading authorities, including one Nobel Laureate whose prize was not only centered on economics but related to the exact sub-domain in question, for the purpose of developing an artificial intelligence engine that could unprecedentedly enable the mass formation of business partnerships and collaborative arrangements. This system is called DealGen. The recent decision to turn DealGen into a non-profit entity and hand it over to the current [Biden] administration for further development and rollout is the final step that will hopefully lead to its success.
Matchmaking had always been a highly manual, time-consuming process, and even the most successful of matchmakers might facilitate several dozen marriages, making those [approximately 200,000] annually attributed to eHarmony utterly remarkable. DealGen doesn’t focus on human relationships but rather on business partnerships along the broad collaborative spectrum that includes mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and joint ventures.
According to authorities, there are trillions of dollars to be gained through forming the right strategic alliances. Furthermore, the high failure rate of alliances (>60%) costs the economy countless billions, perhaps trillions. One of eHarmony's most impressive statistics is their member divorce rate (3.8%) versus the national average (nearly 50%).
Professor Spekman, one of the experts involved in the development of DealGen, would often reiterate that DealGen's ability to map soft variables (organizational and cultural factors) and not merely hard variables (strategic and operational factors) is one of the most compelling attributes of the DealGen model, since those softer issues are responsible for the majority of alliance failures.
Make America Just Again
MAJA is the third initiative by Bakst & Co., having been launched to promote a revolutionary solution to one of society's most systematic evils. It appears this devastating phenomenon was allowed to continue simply for lack of an alternative, hence the ability for a solution to affect profound change. The evil in question is large-scale, long-term incarceration of non-violent, low-level offenders which causes irreversible psychological, cognitive, and economic damage to not only the offenders but additionally causes major collateral damage to their children, parents and spouses, the children quasi-orphaned, spouses quasi-widowed (and needing to fill the parental and economic roles of both parents), while elderly parents grieve over living children they can no longer see in their final years.
The recent pandemic presented us with an opportunity that is both unprecedented (considering the likelihood that this never before occurred) and remarkably compelling and shouldn't be neglected. This pandemic demonstrated how agonizing the restriction of freedom can be to most, even when such restriction is relatively minimal.
Merely instructing people to stay home except for their essential needs was enough to make countless feel imprisoned, despite possessing the full comforts of home and surrounded by loved ones (and allowed to make essential trips abiding by social distancing guidelines). Nevertheless, the pain and discomfort of confinement after only several weeks brought people to the brink of suicide, as per numerous news reports. This realization led us to conclude that a far more efficient method of handling such non-violent offenders, one that doesn't entail throwing them into a prison system in which they are often abused, psychologically by staff members, physically by other inmates, and just about never leaves them rehabilitated.
Likely never has a society faced a phenomenon which compelled a large portion of the population to endure the equivalent of home incarceration, thus enabling them to sympathize with the ability for the MAJA proposition to serve as both an effective punishment and deterrent. Large-scale transfer of non-violent prison populations to spend their sentence under home incarceration would eliminate tremendous collateral damage experienced by offenders, their families, and society at large under the current system.
The ultimate goal of these efforts is for low-level offenders post-2025 to be sentenced to home incarceration, precluding the need for such transfers. In addition, prison populations will remain low as offenders are sentenced to this form of lockdown. It's time to recognize that home incarceration can be an effective means of dealing with low-level offenders and would enable true rehabilitation as well.
We spend hundreds of billions of dollars to incarcerate people who will be a burden to society without necessity. MAJA can drastically improve quality of life for millions, simultaneously benefiting several generations of family members.
The following list details problems that would be resolved by implementing the MAJA solution.
● Tearing families apart leads to disastrous outcomes on many levels. The conclusion of numerous studies, not to mention logic, is that children with both parents do better, both during childhood and in later adulthood.
● The long-term ramifications cannot be overstated (i.e., children without parental guidance are more likely to commit crime, not necessarily non-violent forms).
● The spousal burden is extraordinary, said spouse having to fill multiple roles as both parent and provider. Such forceful separation often ends in divorce, complicating any chance of the offender returning to his previous life unscathed.
● The reality is that people allowed to stay with their significant other and family, even under terms of house arrest, would be far less likely to reoffend.
● Few non-violent offenders escape emotional and/or criminal hardening due to prison life, neither positive outcomes for a system claiming the goal of correction and rehabilitation.
Reuben Bakst
Make America Just Again
+1 917-733-9334
reuben.bakst.maja@gmail.com