CONSUMER ALERT: Scams Targeting Legal Services of Eastern Missouri

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals, does not charge its clients for representation.

The scam letter has a Legal Services of Eastern Missouri logo at the top and instructs the recipient to remit payment to Legal Services of Eastern Missouri at a P.O. Box that is not affiliated with the organization.

“Legal Services of Eastern Missouri provides vital legal support in our communities to low income citizens. That someone would try to take advantage of the organization and the clients it serves is despicable,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “I encourage anyone who receives a similar letter to contact my office.”

The Attorney General’s Office encourages anyone who receives a letter purporting to be from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri seeking a retainer fee or other payment for legal services to contact his office at 1-800-392-8222 or by filing a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.