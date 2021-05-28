U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Among State Highways Restricted for Tree Trimming Operations in Chester, Bucks Counties

05/28/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) is among several state highways restricted next week in Chester and Bucks counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, June 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 322 (Manor Avenue) and Reeceville Road interchanges in Caln Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 162 (Strasburg Road) between Creek Road and Brookmeade Drive in East Bradford Township, Chester County; and

Wednesday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Deep Run Road between Kellers Church Road and Quarry Road in Bedminster Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

