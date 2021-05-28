PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester and Montgomery Counties

05/28/2021 King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM next week on several state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Chester County Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Starr Road and Sunny Dell Road in Avondale Borough;

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Shady Grove Way and Cheyney Thornton Road in Thornbury Township; and

Tuesday, June 1, through Wednesday, June 30, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (State Road) between Pothouse Road and Creek Road in Schuylkill Township. Montgomery County Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, July 2, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Allendale Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276); and

Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 25, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 63 (Moreland Road) between Harding Avenue and Lycoming Avenue in Abington Township. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797 # # #