VIDEO: NCDMVA Secretary, Walter Gaskin, Statement in Recognition of Memorial Day

North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Secretary Walter E. Gaskin, LtGen (Ret.) released the following statement in recognition of Memorial Day, which is observed on Monday, May 31st:

“On Memorial Day, we pause to remember and express our gratitude for all those Americans who lost their lives while serving our country. The names of many of them are memorialized in our State Veterans Cemeteries and cemeteries throughout North Carolina, across our country, and around the world.

This year, like the last, Memorial Day is a bit different with virtual ceremonies taking place at our State cemeteries in Black Mountain, Sandhills, Jacksonville, and Spring Lake. But these observances are no less significant just because we cannot be there in person. We can still remember our service members with the dignity and respect they have earned by spending a quiet moment paying homage to their courage and sacrifice.

As we enter this Memorial Day weekend, let us all pause to honor those who have given their all, in service to our Nation. Let us remember the families and loved ones, comrades, and friends of our fallen; and honor our sacred duty to those who remain.”

View Secretary Gaskin’s Memorial Day Video Message HERE.

Additional Background:

On May 31, retired LtGen Walter Gaskin, secretary of the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will deliver remarks at the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park.

Since being appointed Secretary of NCDMVA in January, Secretary Gaskin has embarked on a “Listening Tour,” visiting military installations across the state to learn firsthand about the issues facing the installation members and their surrounding communities.

North Carolina is home to the fifth largest military presence in the nation, with more than 100,000 active duty military personnel and their families as well as approximately 725,000 military veterans.

Earlier this month, Governor Cooper proclaimed May as Military Appreciation Month to honor the contributions and sacrifices North Carolina’s servicemembers, veterans and their families have made for North Carolina and the nation.

Read the Military Appreciation Month Proclamation.

For more information, visit https://www.milvets.nc.gov/.

