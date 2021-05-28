Fireworks restricted in 26 counties due to state burn ban; fire officials urge caution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021 CONTACT: Christie Adams, public information officer N.C. Forest Service 919-857-4828 or christie.adams@ncagr.gov Fireworks restricted in 26 counties due to burn ban; fire officials urge caution RALEIGH – The 26-county burn ban enacted May 24 prohibits fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices. With nearly half the state in moderate drought status and little rain in the forecast, N.C. Forest Service officials urge North Carolinians statewide to be cautious and to avoid unnecessary risk with fire. “Fireworks and holiday weekends are often enjoyed together, but using fireworks during a drought can be disastrous,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest Service personnel are already battling multiple wildfires, some new and others ongoing, in southeastern North Carolina. There is a little bit of rain in the forecast, and we’ll keep an eye on that, looking for significant improvement in those drought conditions. Until then, fireworks are not a risk we can take in those 26 counties currently under the burn ban, and we strongly urge anyone outside those counties to think twice about using fireworks this weekend.” Since the burn ban took effect, the N.C. Forest Service has responded to more than 70 wildfires, some, but not all, occurring in burn-ban counties. For more information about the current 26-county burn ban, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/news_pubs/newsdesk_2021.htm#05242021. To track daily wildfire activity and emergency response in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm. -cma-2