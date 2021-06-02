Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Key Pages on CPA Services for Corporations of All Types (LLC, C-Corp and S-Corp)
Safe Harbor LLP is a best-in-class CPA firm in San Francisco with a strong focus on business tax advisory services.
Choosing a business form for a startup is an important decision, not just for taxes.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a top-rated CPA firm in San Francisco, California, at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce updates to key pages for its services for corporations of all types including C-Corps, S-Corps, and LLC's. These three types of corporate organization are immensely popular with the San Francisco startup community.
"Choosing a business form for a startup is an important decision, not just for taxes," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. " He continued, "We can help with the choice of a business entity, or if it has been established, we are known as one of the best CPA firms for startups whether they are a C-corp, and S-corp, or an LLC."
Interested persons can visit a few key newly updated pages on corporate tax issues such as business and corporate tax preparation (https://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/), C-Corp (https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tag/c-corp/), S-corp (https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tag/s-corp/), and LLC (https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tag/llc/). In all cases, the best next step is to reach out to a team member at the CPA firm in San Francisco for a consultation. By looking at the business entity organization, the tax laws of California and the federal government, as well as revenue projections, the CPAs can advise on the best strategy to minimize taxes.
TAX CPA FIRMS FOR BUSINESSES IN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA
Here is background on this release. First and foremost, the startup scene in San Francisco remains vibrant. Whether the business is focused on technology, consumer services, or more traditional small businesses such as restaurants, Safe Harbor LP can advise on the best type of business entity vs. business strategy and tax issues. Second, the interested businessperson can read online about the service offerings and get a basic understanding with the new content. And, third, he or she can take the next step and reach out for a confidential consultation. The goal is to minimize the tax implications over time, so that the least tax is paid according to the laws of California and the United States government.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
