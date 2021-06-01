Kudos raises $2.4 million seed and launches first of its kind sensitive skin and eco-friendly disposable baby diaper
Former MIT and P&G Engineers Look to Reimagine the Diaper IndustryBOSTON, MA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kudos announced today that it raised $2.4 million in funding and is releasing the first and only disposable baby diaper to earn the cotton naturalTM seal from Cotton Inc. for having 100% breathable cotton touching baby’s skin instead of plastic.
As the #1 doctor-recommended material for rash and eczema, cotton is clinically proven to be hypoallergenic and safe for even the most sensitive skin. Free of harmful ingredients and made with 4x more plant-based materials than the leading disposable diaper, Kudos diapers have also been certified to the strictest safety standard, the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.
“Parents should pay particular attention to the materials coming into contact with their children’s skin,” noted Dr. Ann Wang Dohlman, Best of Boston allergist, pediatrician and featured Kudos expert. “Prolonged exposure to irritants can sensitize the immune system and result in long-term susceptibility to inflammatory conditions such as contact dermatitis.”
In addition to being gentle on baby’s skin, Kudos diapers are also gentle on the planet. Other “natural” materials, like bamboo, require harsh chemical-processing to be transformed into the rayon fabric used in baby products. The TruCotton® used in Kudos diapers, however, is naturally soft, carbon-negative, US-sourced, and cleaned with a breakthrough dry process which utilizes zero water, chemicals or process heat.
Amrita Saigal, the founder and CEO of Kudos, saw first-hand the challenges in overcoming a petroleum-based supply chain while working at Procter & Gamble as a manufacturing engineer. "I was shocked to discover how much plastic there is in current disposable diapers," said Amrita. "I knew there had to be a more planet and skin-friendly solution -- one that wouldn’t force a tradeoff on performance like so many eco-friendly brands do.”
Amrita founded Kudos as an expression of elegant sustainability - a product you'll come to for its sustainability and stay with because of its performance, simplicity, and aesthetics. To ensure Kudos diapers provide overnight-level protection against leaks, the Kudos team of former MIT and P&G engineers developed their patent-pending DoubleDry Tech™, which includes two moisture absorption and distribution layers instead of the traditional single layer. Kudos’ DoubleDry Tech™ funnels moisture away from your baby’s skin, and into the core of the diaper as quickly as possible.
“These are the best diapers I ever used on my son,” said Kudos user, Alexandria Owen. “I've double and triple diapered him at night to avoid changing wet sheets every morning, and these diapers are the ONLY ones that kept him completely dry through the night.”
Kudos monthly diaper boxes are offered for $78, a price point that is comparable to leading natural diaper brands, with an easy-to-manage subscription model designed with busy families in mind. In May of 2021 Kudos diapers were awarded the Parent Tested, Parent Approved seal of approval from PTPA Media Inc. for excellence in baby products.
To date, Kudos has raised $2.4 million in seed funding with investors that include Foundation Capital, XFund, PJC, Precursor Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, SV Angel, UnderscoreVC, Alpha Bridge Ventures, April Underwood and others. To learn more, visit mykudos.com.
About KUDOS
