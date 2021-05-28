Church of Scientology Sacramento: Helping Local Families at Annual Kids Day

Volunteers provided educational materials to families as they drove by the resource booths set up on the fair route.

Volunteers provided educational materials to families as they drove by the resource booths set up on the fair route.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento provided resources to families at the 31s annual Kids Day in Rancho Cordova.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento provided resources to families at the 31s annual Kids Day in Rancho Cordova.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento reached out to families after a year that has disrupted young lives.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Day is a tradition in Rancho Cordova, California: For three decades the city, just east of Sacramento, has organized free festivities include bike rodeos, crafts stations, petting zoos, train rides, and obstacle courses. Exhibitors set up booths to promote child health and provide resources for families. Because of the pandemic, last year the city canceled the event. But in 2021, to make the day special for kids despite the many restrictions still in place, the city created a drive-thru event with live entertainment, live animals for the kids (water buffalo, camel and zebra), and a health and resources fair for parents. Volunteers from nonprofits supported by the Sacramento Church of Scientology set up colorful tents on the event route and provide educational resources to families driving through.

Taking part in the fair were volunteers from the Sacramento chapter of:

*Foundation for a Drug-Free World, which empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

*The Way to Happiness Foundation, which restores trust and honesty through use of The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living.

*Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a nonprofit mental health watchdog that protects individuals from abusive or coercive practices, and

*Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service with the motto that no matter the problem or situation, “something can be done about it."

The Church of Scientology of Sacramento was dedicated in January 2012 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church is designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology Sacramento
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Church of Scientology Sacramento: Helping Local Families at Annual Kids Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology Sacramento
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Sacramento: Helping Local Families at Annual Kids Day
Celebrate International Tea Day with “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network
Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Italy Help Croatian Villages Rebuild and Renew
View All Stories From This Author