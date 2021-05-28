Church of Scientology Sacramento: Helping Local Families at Annual Kids Day

Volunteers provided educational materials to families as they drove by the resource booths set up on the fair route. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento provided resources to families at the 31s annual Kids Day in Rancho Cordova.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento reached out to families after a year that has disrupted young lives.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Day is a tradition in Rancho Cordova, California: For three decades the city, just east of Sacramento, has organized free festivities include bike rodeos, crafts stations, petting zoos, train rides, and obstacle courses. Exhibitors set up booths to promote child health and provide resources for families. Because of the pandemic, last year the city canceled the event. But in 2021, to make the day special for kids despite the many restrictions still in place, the city created a drive-thru event with live entertainment, live animals for the kids (water buffalo, camel and zebra), and a health and resources fair for parents. Volunteers from nonprofits supported by the Sacramento Church of Scientology set up colorful tents on the event route and provide educational resources to families driving through.

Taking part in the fair were volunteers from the Sacramento chapter of:

*Foundation for a Drug-Free World, which empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

*The Way to Happiness Foundation, which restores trust and honesty through use of The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living.

*Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a nonprofit mental health watchdog that protects individuals from abusive or coercive practices, and

*Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service with the motto that no matter the problem or situation, “something can be done about it."

The Church of Scientology of Sacramento was dedicated in January 2012 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church is designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.