Drane Ranger Now Offering Commercial Grit Trap Cleaning Services to Businesses in Houston, TX

One of Houston’s finest in grit trap cleaning service has expanded the service.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Drane Ranger announced today that the company is now offering commercial grit trap cleaning services to business in Houston, Texas.

“We are excited to offer grit trap cleaning services to businesses,” said Jeb Woods, spokesperson for Drane Ranger, and added, “regular cleaning and maintenance of your traps ensures that your business continues to run smoothly, and helps you avoid costly fines..”

Woods explained that Drane Ranger has the equipment and certified staff necessary to properly collect and dispose of grit in traps and will ensure that your grit traps are properly maintained.

“Regular grit trap cleaning is just as important as regular grease trap cleaning, especially in the Houston area,” Woods said, before adding, “Our landscape means more grit, dirt and sand accumulate in car wash grit traps than it does in other places.”

Woods highlighted that your grit traps need to be emptied and/or cleaned at least every three months, but possibly more often if you have a busy location.

“Failing to properly empty and clean grit traps regularly can lead to backed up water lines, which can shut down your whole operation until repaired,” Wood cautioned.

As to why anyone should give Drane Ranger’s services a try, Woods pointed to the fact that its solutions are designed around the customers’ convenience and needs. Rather than forcing customers into package deals that do not properly address their unique needs, the company provides customizable liquid waste solutions that ensure individuals receive what they need at a price the customer can afford.

“Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We service the Greater Houston Area,” highlighted Woods.

As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, Woods said, Drane Ranger committed to providing the best experience for every single one of its clients. Drane Ranger’s extended service area includes Houston, Pearland, Alvin, and Pearland.

For more information, please visit: https://draneranger.com/services/ and https://draneranger.com/about-us/

About Drane Ranger

Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We ensure that your needs are met, whether that's helping with that grease trap or handling your liquid waste that needs fast and proper disposal. We are always courteous and mindful of your customers and business.

