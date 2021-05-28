Docking Station Market to Grow with CAGR of ~6% over 2021-2030; Rise in Sales of Computing Devices and Multitasking Capabilities of Computers to Influence Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Docking Station Market Research Report Are Gamber-Johnson LLC, Havis, Inc., Targus, ACCO Brands Corporation, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu, HP Development Company, L.P., Lenovo, and others key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The share of ICT goods exports out of total goods exports around the globe, according to the statistics by the World Bank, increased from 10.227% in 2013 to 11.536% in 2019. Further, these exports in Vietnam, China, East Asia & Pacific, Korea, and in Hong Kong SAR, China, amounted to 35.01%, 26.50%, 25.23%, 25.77%, and 56.65% respectively in the year 2019. Moreover, the global information technology industry is projected to cross USD 5 Trillion by 2021 from around USD 4.5 Trillion in 2020.

Research Nester has recently added a report titled “ Global Docking Station Market ” which is studied for the period 2020-2030. The report provides detailed analysis on the key growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, and the latest trends associated with the market growth.

Backed by the increasing advancements in technology, the demand for ICT goods has surged significantly over the past few years. Docking stations, which are used widely to connect multiple peripherals to a computing device, witnessed a surge in demand, owing to the increasing sales of laptops, smartphones, and other computing devices. Between the period 2010 and 2020, the sales of smartphones grew nearly five times from around 300 Million units to close to 1500 Million units. Alternatively, the shipment of laptops which recorded close to 150 Million units in 2015, further grew over a span of 5 years to touch nearly 220 Million units in 2020. Moreover, the rising trends of bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations, increasing multitasking capabilities of computing devices, along with the increasing use of computers in households, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global docking station market. According to the statistics by the United States (U.S.) Census Bureau, in the year 2018, 92% of the U.S. households had at least a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone among other computing devices. The statistics also stated that 93% of urban households in the U.S. were more likely to use computing devices.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global docking station market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The market is also thriving on account of the growing use of docking stations by service professionals across various end-user industries. Moreover, increasing employment in the service industry worldwide, where computing devices are used widely, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. In other statistics by the World Bank, employment in the services sector around the world grew from 39.37% in 2000 to 50.58% in 2019. Moreover, an increase in spending of individuals worldwide on IT devices is also anticipated to drive market growth. The total spending worldwide on computing devices and related accessories, such as printers among others, is anticipated to cross USD 730 Billion by the end of 2021. On the other hand, the global IT spending is projected to cross USD 4 Trillion by the end of 2021.

The global docking station market is segmented on the basis of region into five major regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2030, backed by the rising awareness for docking stations among the end-users, along with the increasing number of households with access to computing devices. In other statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau, 8% of households had a computer in the year 1984. This percentage grew to 75% by the end of 2017. Moreover, the growing IT industry in the region, which is estimated to hold nearly 35% of the share of the global IT industry in the year 2021, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth in North America. The Asia Pacific docking station market, on the other hand, is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, backed by the presence of numerous ICT good manufacturers in countries, such as China and Japan. In other statistics by the World Bank, the share of exports of ICT goods in China out of the total goods exports grew to 27.308% in 2018 from 25.939% in 2014.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global docking station market is segmented on the basis of type into port replicators, OEM/proprietary docks, and vehicle docks. Out of these segments, the port replicators segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Port replicators allow users to experience multi-tasking abilities as they allow the users with computing devices to connect multiple peripherals at the same time. Moreover, port replicators are also used to connect multiple displays and hence are highly preferred by gaming enthusiasts as well as the professionals in the graphic designing, and music & video editing industry among others. In the year 2020, the video gaming industry was recorded to be around USD 160 Million. The market is also segmented by driver into software and driver-less, out of which, the driver-less segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Driver-less docking stations do not require the installation of any additional software or driver, or have any compatibility issues.

The global docking station market is also segmented on the basis of connectivity, docking interface type, port type, application, and by end-user.

Global Docking Station Market, Segmentation by Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Global Docking Station Market, Segmentation by Docking Interface Type

USB A

USB C

Thunderbolt

Others

Global Docking Station Market, Segmentation by Port Type

HDMI

DVI

VGA

USB Fast-Charge

USB 2.0

USB 3.0

Gigabit Ethernet

Headset Jack

Others

Global Docking Station Market, Segmentation by Application

Laptop

Tablets

Mobiles

Global Docking Station Market, Segmentation by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global docking station market are Gamber-Johnson LLC, Havis, Inc., Targus, ACCO Brands Corporation, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu, HP Development Company, L.P., Lenovo, and others.

