How to use LinkedIn to generate B2B clues

LinkedIn has made significant progress since it was first launched on the scene in 2003. What used to be a relatively small platform to network with like-minded business contacts has grown into a hub of professional content. The platform is no longer just about staying in touch with business partners, it is now an excellent B2B marketing platform.

With so much industry contact in one place, businesses of all shapes and sizes are starting to take advantage of the marketing and sales benefits LinkedIn offers, generating remarkable B2B clues. So how do you make sure you use the platform? We’ve put together these tips to help you promote your B2B marketing with LinkedIn.

Build relevant connections

LinkedIn is all about your connections. By connecting with like-minded people, professionals and leaders in your field, you can build an online network of relevant people to form and nurture a relationship with. The key here is to make sure the connections you build are relevant. Anyone can try to contact hundreds of accounts on request, but they offer you no value if they are not the right type of people.

Think about who you most want with your LinkedIn marketing. Do you target the CEOs and directors of a company? Or should you talk to the sales team directly? Maybe your business will benefit from managing the managers and junior team members? Whoever it is you want to target, these are the people you need to connect with.

If you put together your LinkedIn marketing strategy well, inbound leads are likely to follow. However, this does not mean that you can not be proactive. With LinkedIn’s Advanced Search feature, you can search the platform for users to connect in a more customized and filtered way.

Advanced search narrows your search with filters, including location, job title, company, and industry. While a large personal network will increase the number of people for you to strive for your content, the advanced search feature allows you to carefully select links that will be relevant and more likely to turn into a strong B2B lead.

Create high quality content

Sharing informative and engaging content on a regular basis is the key to a successful LinkedIn marketing strategy. While the platform is a great place to network and connect with the industry contacts, you should also use the content side of LinkedIn.

You can create shorter shapes and videos in the same way as on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, as well as use the article feature to create longer shapes that sit directly on your LinkedIn profile.

If you keep creating informative content, your audience will recognize it as an informative source, more likely to search your profile and content. By creating this familiarity with connections, you can build a relationship and conversations that will turn into sales.

Creating multiple pieces of relevant content and staying active on LinkedIn is a great way to generate interest in your brand and engage your audience. However, make sure that you do not fall into the trap of placing them simply for that reason. It’s better to have one quality message per week engaging your audience than more than one day that is not up to standard. Remember that everything you post on LinkedIn or on any public channel reflects your company and work standards.

Highlight What You can offer

LinkedIn is an excellent platform to showcase industry updates and keep people informed of recent and ongoing projects. However, you should prioritize content that demonstrates exactly what you can offer to your audience.

Approach your LinkedIn marketing strategy in the same way as with any sales activity: by emphasizing what you can do for your customers / clients and what sets you apart from your competitors. While you may enjoy looking at a return post for an event you hosted last year, it is likely that you will provide a good clue if you are currently planning it and who has open sponsorship opportunities.

Ask yourself at every post you create, does it show what we can offer to a client? Does it tell them what sets us apart from the competition? Or is it simply telling them something they already know or cannot identify. Identify their problem and provide the solution in your content. They do not have to look for the solution – your content should emphasize the fact that you can provide it for them.

Use display pages

Display pages on LinkedIn are a great way to promote individual brands within your business and target a niche audience. It’s specifically introduced by the platform to generate B2B clues, and these are subpages of your main LinkedIn business page.

The content you create for a display page must be specifically relevant to these target audiences. Content that might be niche for your main business page will alternatively be ideal for one of your display pages.

A display page should focus on one audience group and provide content and information that is directly relevant to them. For example, if you run a trading business, you can create individual display pages for each local sub-brand.

This allows you to create a community of relevant links within each display page. For example, you can have multiple real estate developer and construction client links on your main page, but only target those based on the display page in a specific area.

LinkedIn should be seen as a combination of an online portfolio and resume, not only for your business but also for your employees. Encouraging your team to put together an active presence on LinkedIn can have huge benefits for your B2B marketing.

When people decide to spend their money with you, especially if they are buying a service, they want to know who is going to do the work. Who are they going to have regular contact with? Who will oversee the project? Finally, on whom do they rely their business?

Encourage your team to build a LinkedIn presence that compliments the one you build for you and your business, but also helps grow their own personal brand. It’s your team’s experience and knowledge that can help you sell your business and a strong LinkedIn presence is the ideal way to showcase it to potential customers.

LinkedIn can offer you numerous opportunities to generate B2B clues. By nurturing your relationship with your commitments and creating informative and engaging content, you have a combination that will definitely lead to success.