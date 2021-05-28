Europe Cable Joint Market is estimated to account for US$ 661 Mn by end of 2024, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cable Joints can be found in stock in a number of technologies to match the exact low voltage (LV) application and cable design to be joined or repaired; this comprises hot shrink, heat shrink and resin. For example; Cable Joints with hot shrink are used when small areas require fast repairs, usually used where heat shrink would be applied. Heat shrink is used for minor changes to cables to avoid the need for large and expensive changes when a major change is required. Heat shrink also allows the joint to be quickly and easily changed without the use of a new cable. Due to the high demand for cable joints, manufacturers and suppliers offer a large range of accessories and parts to complement their products; these include; thermal diodes, expansion joints, splicing adapters, and even shrink wrap. They are made of high-quality components and will withstand the highest standard of workmanship and durability.

The Europe Cable Joint market is estimated to account for 661.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2024

Market Drivers:

The growing adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial and government sectors is primarily driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, in Europe, the Department of Transport allocated approximately US$ 65 million for electric bus towns. The Department of Transport predicted that 200 electric buses can save around 7,400 tons of CO2 annually and play important role in bringing down emissions.

Increasing investments by key players in advanced technologies of power transmission and distribution systems are fostering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing focus on the development of smart grids has again raised the demand for cable joints in the market. Furthermore, the technological advancements in smart grids create efficient renewable power, reduce carbon footprint by working with smart devices, reliable power, and also encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in Europe. This is again propelling the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities:

The growing implementation of stringent government regulations to shift towards the electric vehicle is expected to offer new and bright opportunities for the cable & cable joints in Europe. For instance, in 2020, European Union set a target of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2025. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, rising fiber to home (FTTH) subscriber base, and growing expenditure in the telecommunication infrastructure sector are further uplifting the growth of the market.

Rapid urbanization is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market of cable & cable joints in Europe. Growing investment in the power system across Europe is also flourishing the market. According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle charging infrastructure surpassed 170 000 units in 2019 and smart meters are reaching the roll-out target of 80% market penetration of the European Union by 2020. Investments have also aimed to integrate variable renewables, as solar PV and wind have increased that share in the energy mix from 10% in 2015 to almost 15% in 2019.

Market Trends:

The growing launch of innovative cable products by key players in Europe is expected to be one of the trends in the market.

Increasing adoption of the strategic alliance such as partnerships and collaboration among key players is expected to be a trend in the market. This will favor the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2017, Retelit and BICS launch a new premium route to Europe through Italy for the AAE-1 submarine cable system. Combining their respective infrastructures across Italy and Europe, Retelit and BICS have developed a new backhaul product, managed end-to-end and using premium diverse routes, to satisfy high capacity and low latency connectivity demand from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Europe through Retelit’s AAE-1 Italian landing in Bari.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the Europe cable joint market include Prysmian Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group), Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, ABB Ltd., 3M, Cable Jointing Solutions, Fujikura, Yamuna Power, Cellpack Electrical Products, Connect Cable Accessories Co., Ltd., Consumers Electric Corporation (Pvt) Ltd., IES Components Limited

Market segmentation:

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Type:

Indoor Outdoor

Europe Cable Joint Market, By End-use Vertical:

Power Communication Others





