Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market 2021 by Applications, Key Players, Products Type, Application Types and Production Information Analysis and Forecast 2026

The Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market report features one-by-one business profiles of major vendors. For each end-use market, it offers a supply-demand ratio breakdown. A geographical analysis has been given based on growth opportunities, market share, and key countries. The benefits and drawbacks of the IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) market usage are discussed. The report covered in-depth study of industry competition dynamics to give user a competitive advantage

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT automation refers to a process of creating systems and software in order to reduce manual intervention and replace repeatable processes in IT operations. It provides momentum to the delivery of IT applications and infrastructure by automating manual processes. Configuration management is an engineering process system for the establishment of consistency of a product's attributes through its lifespan. In technological terms, it is an IT management process that keeps track of individual configuration items from the system. With IT automation and Configuration Management the complete automation of all instructions, policies and processes is achieved which free up IT employees for other planned work. The global IT Automation and Configuration Management industry has documented a commendable development over the past few years.

The rise of cloud services and virtualized networks has given rise to the increase in the number of operations which require complex and rapid provisioning. IT Automation and Configuration Management is considered being an ideal choice for these operations helping the system to deliver services with improved security, consistency and IT teams speed which in turn is boosting the performance of the ITACM industry. The rising shift towards IT automation and configuration management in order to support the orchestration automation needs of microservices-based applications, hybrid cloud architectures, digital enterprises and DevOps has been providing push to the growth of the ITACM market. The rising need for Container management and automation is another aspect propelling the market growth on global level.

The rising investments by organizations worldwide in technologies like workflow controls, self-service reporting, complex ERP workload management and big data and analytics is considered being one of the vital aspect boosting the demand for IT Automation and Configuration Management across the globe. The rising adoption of such high-tech solutions among IT companies has been giving rise to the generation of enormous amounts of complex data which needs to be dealt with. The adoption of ITACM in an organization helps in dealing with big data efficiently with ensuring zero error as it reduces human interference in all the operations. However, the high initial capital investments involved in the deployment of ITACM system is one of the restrictive aspects for the industry growth.

For Competitor Segment, The Report Includes Global Key Players of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market:

Microsft, Puppet, Flexera, BMC, Symantec (Broadcom), Dell EMC, Red Hat, IBM, Micro Focus, ServiceNow

For Product Type Segment, This Report Listed Main Product Type of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market:

Configuration Management

Cloud & Hybrid Management

Infrastructure Management

Service Orchestration & Automation Processes

For End Use/Application Segment, This Report Focuses on The Status And Outlook For Key Applications. End users are also listed:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

