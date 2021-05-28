Disposable Respirators Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Disposable Respirators Market Research Report are Venus Safety & Health Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., BD, Flexicare, 3M, Hans Rudolph, Inc. and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable respirators market will rise at a considerably higher pace in the coming years, driven by the surge in demand for the product in the coronavirus outbreak. Driven by the massive demand for the product, several large scale companies are looking to increase production capacities and develop affordable as well as innovative products. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Disposable Respirators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (R-Series, N-Series, P-Series, Others), By Applications (Industrial, Personal), By End Users (Manufacturing Industries, Healthcare, Mining, Transportation, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, accounting to the increasing safety standards and measures taken by people.

Disposable respirators are widely used in the healthcare sector by surgeons, doctors, nurses, and several other working professionals. The product is a mask that fits over the mouse and mouth and filters out small particles from the air that we breathe in. These particles can include germs, bacteria, and some other dust particles. The masks are meant to be disposed-off when used as a few unwanted substances accumulate within them.





The sudden rise in the demand for disposable respirators is attributable to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world. As a result, several companies are adopting temporary strategies with higher capital investments. This is mainly done to capitalize on the constantly rising demand for the product in 2020 as well as the estimated demand in 2021. High investments have allowed variations in product offerings, leaving customers with ample of choices with regard to the fit and comfort as well as the degree of safety that the product offers in specific environments.

Industry Developments:

February 2019: 3M announced the launch of disposable respiratory mask Aura Gen3. The product is developed with an advanced technology of Cool Flow Comfort Valve which helps in more airflow, decreasing the heat build-up inside the respirator.

2016: Hans Rudolph, Inc. announced the launch of eagle masks for non-invasive ventilation and for better administration of oxygen.





Covid-19 Pandemic is the Primary Factor behind the Sudden Rise in Product Demand

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across several countries have been compelled to implement strict measures and guidelines to curb the effects of the disease. Several countries have implemented lockdowns. Additionally, social distancing practices have also been adopted to minimize the spread of the disease.

Despite the strict measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, several businesses are still active; most of which are associated with essential goods and necessities. In these circumstances, working professionals are left with no options but to work. These workers are understandably advised to adopt strict measures. As a result, disposable respirators have witnessed a massive surge in demand in the past few months and this factor will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market, for at least another year.





Europe to Emerge Dominant; Rising Geriatric Population to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Europe is expected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing geriatric population in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany will lead to a wider product adoption in the coming years. The rising cases of obstructive pulmonary disorders as well as lung cancers have led to a huge emphasis on the use of disposable respirators. The market in North America is projected to emerge as the second largest market driven by the rising cases of asthma, TB, and other respiratory disorders.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Venus Safety & Health Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed

Teleflex Incorporated

Armstrong Medical Inc.

BD.

Flexicare

3M

Hans Rudolph, Inc.





Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

R-Series

N-Series

P-Series

Others

By Applications

Industrial

Personal

By End Users

Manufacturing Industries

Healthcare

Mining

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





