Antacids Market 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases along with surging volume of elderly patient pool in the U.S. are some major factors expected to drive the demand for antacids globally.

The "Global Antacids Market Size By Dosage Form (Liquid, Tablet, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global antacids market is valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Increase in prevalence of gastro esophageal reflux diseases (GERD), surging geriatric population base across the globe coupled with rise in heartburn cases are major factors driving the global antacids market.

Adroit Market Research study on the global market for antacids offers a holistic view of the industry from 2020 to 2028 as forecast period, including factors such as market drivers, limitations, opportunities, challenges and regulatory overview. The market has been analyzed from 2018 to 2028, with a base year estimate of 2019 and a projection from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and potential characteristics of the market at both the global and the country level. Moreover, the report also assesses market competition with Porter's analysis of five strengths and places leading players on the basis of their product range, regional presence, strategic initiatives and overall sales. Prominent players operating in the global antacids market have been studied in detail.

Antacids are medications that neutralize stomach acid to relieve symptoms such as heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion, and stomach irritation, which are all symptoms of gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as acid reflux or dyspepsia. They contain alkalizing ingredients such as aluminium, calcium, magnesium, or sodium bicarbonate, which serve as bases to neutralize stomach acid. Rise in prevalence of such gastrointestinal diseases across the globe is major factor driving the global antacids market. Moreover, increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to gastric diseases is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years. However, antacids have been linked to allergic reactions in certain individuals. Magnesium-containing antacids may cause diarrhea, whereas calcium- and aluminum-containing antacids may cause constipation. Long-term use of antacids can lead to kidney stones and increase the risk of osteoporosis. These factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global antacids market has been segmented based on dosage form, distribution channel, and region. Based on dosage form, the antacids market is segmented into liquid, tablets and others. Tablets segment held majority of the market share in 2019. On the basis on distribution channel, the global antacids market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy. Over-the counter availability of antacids has complemented the penetration of these medicines through convenience stores, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

Asia Pacific dominated the global antacids market and is anticipated to create immense growth opportunities in the future. Surging geriatric patient pool in emerging countries such as India and China who are susceptible develop gastric diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. North America held substantial share of the global antacids market in 2019. Increase in prevalence of gastric distress along with presence of large patient pool suffering from heartburn in the U.S. are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. For instance, according to American College of Gastroenterology, it is estimated that around 60 million people in the U.S. suffer from heartburn which is expected to drive the demand for antacids in the country.

Major players operating in the global antacids market include Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Procter & Gamble among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Market Outlook Antacids Market by Dosage Form, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Antacids Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Antacids Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

