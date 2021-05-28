Automotive Infotainment Market to hit USD 47 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Growing automotive industry coupled with the increased demand of tethered connectivity and smartphone integration are expected to significantly impact the growth of automotive infotainment market.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 -- Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, "Global Automotive Infotainment Market Size 2017 by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Operating System (QNX, Microsoft, Linux and others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world) and Forecast 2018 to 2025". The study covers the global automotive infotainment market value for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025.

The global automotive infotainment market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework, PESTLE analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The global automotive infotainment market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 46.99 billion by 2025 owing to the continuous innovation and advancement in infotainment services especially in wireless communications. Upcoming 5G and driverless car technologies will propel the growth of automotive infotainment market in the coming years. However, the automotive infotainment market faces number of challenges such as not able to deliver the solutions that are demanded by the customers whose expectations are dictated by parallel consumer electronics.

The global automotive infotainment market will be significantly driven by the advent of connected cars with driverless technologies fueling the need of infotainment services. Infotainment system will act as a command center for vehicle’s navigation, safety and entertainment functions. Also, rise in development of open source software platforms coupled with enhanced wireless communication will have a vital impact on the growth of global automotive infotainment market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play an important role in the automotive infotainment market as it will provide virtual personal assistance with the ability to respond to voice commands and proactively guide drivers with the help of navigation system. Some automakers have started using AI for Level 3 autonomous driving but, more enhancements will be required to serve the Level 5 autonomous vehicles. Semiconductor giant Qualcomm exhibited their Snapdragon automotive platform in the Mobile World Congress showcasing concept cars with 5G enabled technology along with infotainment configurations. BMW on the other hand, is not interested in developing its own platform. Rather, they have partnered with personal assistants of Google, Amazon and Microsoft. With upcoming 5G networks, the infotainment systems would be able to connect to the cloud at higher speeds. These major trends will ultimately drive the global automotive infotainment market in coming years.

Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Garmin Ltd., Kenwood Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Alpine Electronics, Aptiv PLC, Panasonic Corporation, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Company are the leading players present within the global automotive infotainment market. These major players have always looked forward to implementing eminent strategies which would give them a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in December 2017, General Motors launched a new feature in their infotainment system which would allow the drivers to make ecommerce purchases from their connected vehicle. Innovative features like these could act as a differentiator for the players in this highly competitive automotive infotainment market.

