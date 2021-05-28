Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MillionaireMatch Announces New Community Feature, Launches Exclusive “Help Center” Where Users Connect, Teach Others

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch, a professional dating platform for affluent, elite singles, has announced the launch of a new feature to help users succeed in their personal and professional endeavors.

An online community where top-tier professionals can meet, connect, and grow relationships, MillionaireMatch’s new feature, named “Help Center,” launched this month as a place where new and existing users alike – from around the world – can share anything they find useful and meaningful. From teaching about relationships to sharing general personal or professional life advice, the Help Center is a place full of kind, caring, and knowledgeable members offering advice or ways to help, teach, and advise others in the community.

With the new feature, MillionaireMatch is ushering in an era where members can get advice and counsel from others, learn valuable skills or lessons, and develop tools to find success in their personal and professional lives. The Help Center will be expanded to hold a wealth of knowledge and resources as needed.

“We are excited to announce the Help Center to our community,” remarked Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “We are proud to bring together over 4.9 members, many of whom have useful and meaningful advice, skills, or lessons to teach others. Today, people can easily share this information and grow together.”

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional networking site dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.9 million users on its platform.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

