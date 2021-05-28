Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the 400 block of W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:39 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. While responding, members were informed that a shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and located an adult male receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.