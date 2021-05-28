Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 300 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife while demanding the victim’s keys. The victim complied. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Additional suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

Additional suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.