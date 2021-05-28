Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,078 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 300 Block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife while demanding the victim’s keys. The victim complied. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Additional suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle.

 

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

 

Additional suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.