A Way to Everyone’s Heart is Through Their Stomachs
A man’s helpful guide in the kitchenCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has gone through drastic changes—both the good and the bad. One of the good things is that the society became more accepting and tolerant to everyone’s differences and uniqueness. What came along with the open-mindedness and tolerance is the growing courage of everyone to challenge the norm, stop conformity, and break free from traditional gender roles. Richard Chamberlain is one of the many who had been gifted with eyes that see beyond a person’s sexuality and gender. He does so by debunking long-held beliefs that the kitchen is a place only for women. Although this notion has relevantly changed, many aspiring men-slash-cook adventurers still see the kitchen as a jungle. And to help his fellow men traverse the kitchen, Richard releases "The Cookbook for Men Who Must: The Beginning."
Richard has loved cooking all his life, and through the years has gained quite the skill in preparing what he calls a “limited repertoire of foods.” Having learned most of what he knows about cooking from his mother and grandmother, he now uses his knowledge and skills to entertain his guests and loved ones. His cookbook for men is designed specifically to be followed easily and quickly understood, with the goal of helping men cook for their buddies, family, or even for a date.
The book contains the three essential rules he deems very useful for men when it comes to cooking: (1) for everything to be done in moderation, (2) to use as little fat as possible, and (3) to only use half as much sugar as required. The goal of the book is to have recipes that are easy to cook, healthy, and tasty!
Start your cooking adventure today and conquer the kitchen! Grab your copies now!
By the way - If you are a woman who gets this book, we promise we will tell no one!
