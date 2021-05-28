Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,078 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (27 May 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 1 649 977, with 4 424 new cases reported. 93 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 170 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 548 092 representing a recovery rate of 93, 8%.

Vaccination Rollout: The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 348 436. 

Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 828 204.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (27 May 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.