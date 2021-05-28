Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (27 May 2021)

Twenty-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (16), Central Region; and Keren (6), Anseba Region.

On the other hand, thirty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (26), Anseba (7), Central (3), and Southern Red Sea (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,811 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 4,010.