Integrated Design Systems' President to Address Milwaukee Society of Plastics Engineers' Virtual Technical Event

The head of one of the nation's best companies in industrial product design and development is slated to speak at one of the industry's most anticipated events.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that its President Michael Paloian will address the Milwaukee Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Virtual Technical Event in June.

"I consider it an honor to speak at this prestigious event," said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems.

The free virtual event will be held at noon (CST), June 3. Individuals can register by clicking here or by going to www.milwaukeespe.org and following the links.

Eighty-four countries and 22,500 plus members strong, the SPE (http://milwaukeespe.org/) unites plastics professionals worldwide – helping them succeed and strengthening their skills through networking, events, training, and knowledge sharing.

In 1983, Paloian founded Integrated Design Systems. Since then, Paloian and his team have built an industrial design company with an enviable reputation – providing clients with world-class designs of sophisticated, often very complicated products for international markets. The company has more than 40 patents and countless award-winning products.

Mike Miller, MKE SPE Technical Programming Chair, described Paloian as a widely respected founder and president of IDS.

"He wears many hats – industrial designer, inventor, artist, lecturer, and educator," Miller said before adding, "He has developed a broad range of products by working closely with local, national, and international clients. Michael (Paloian) holds an undergraduate degree in Plastics Engineering and a Master's of Industrial Design. In addition, his extensive experience is the basis for his branded and unique insights into the field of industrial design."

As for the free virtual event, event organizers point out that the industrial design profession evolved from the Bauhaus movement in the early 20th century to a multidisciplinary profession in the 21st century. It has had a profound effect on human society as well as our environment.

The event's presentation will discuss its origins, evolution, and impact on plastic product design. In addition, the presentation will discuss the effect of materials and processes on industrial design and how products can benefit by fully integrating engineering and industrial design throughout the design process. Numerous examples and case studies will be included to substantiate the topics reviewed.

For more information, please visit https://www.idsys.com/design-company/ and https://www.idsys.com/industrial-design-blog/.

###

About Integrated Design Systems

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

Contact Details:

74 West Main Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

United States