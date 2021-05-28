Membrane Filtration Market to hit USD 23.7 billion by 2028 – Insights on Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Key Developments and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The demand for membrane filtration systems is growing as customers become more aware of protection and filtration processes.

The global membrane filtration market size is projected to reach nearly USD 23.7 billion by 2028. Additionally, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 6.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The technology effectively extracts toxins from water, such as toxic bacteria and yeast, and is thus widely used in drinking water treatment plants. Water demineralization and deionization are popular applications for this technology. Reverse osmosis technology is now being used by governments in a number of countries to ensure that people have access to clean drinking water. RO technology has gained popularity in the soda sector in addition to the water industry. Since water is such an important component in the beverage industry, beverage producers are turning to this high-efficiency water purification technology.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global membrane filtration industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the membrane filtration market report comprises various qualitative parts of the membrane filtration industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The membrane filtration market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the membrane filtration industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Due to its high tolerance to intense temperatures and chemicals, the ceramic segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace over the coming years. The ceramic membrane is widely used in the water processing industry due to properties such as exceptionally high chemical and physical consistency, long lifetime, and efficient separation. Furthermore, these membranes are used in the food and beverage industry for a variety of uses, including juice and beer clarification, product dewatering, milk and whey sterilization, juice concentration, and whey desalination.

Membrane filtration is in high demand in the Asia Pacific region due to the strong demand for sustainable filtration technology from the water processing and food and beverage industries, with China being the largest and India being the fastest growing industry. The rise in demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration technology in water purification, the rise in middle-class purchasing power for quality products, and the rise in consumption of functional food are all expected to drive demand for membrane filtration technology in this area.

The major players of the global membrane filtration market are DowDuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Koch Membrane Systems Inc (US), Veolia (France), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Prominent GmbH (Germany), Pentair Plc. (US), and Porvair Filtration Group (UK). The major players in the market comes up with some of the developments to enhance the market growth in the global industry.

