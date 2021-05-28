Soft Tissue Allografts Market to hit $7,963.6 million by 2028 - Insights on Growth Rate (CAGR), Competitive Landscape, Expansion Plans, Drivers and Value Chain Analysis: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand for soft tissue allografts in various sports events is expected to contribute significantly to the overall soft tissue allografts market size.

The "Soft Tissue Allografts Market by Type (Cartilage Allograft, Tendon Allograft, Meniscus Allograft, Dental Allograft, Other Types), Application (Orthopedic, Dentistry, Wound Care, Other Applications,), End-User (Hospitals, Aesthetic Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Dental Clinics, Other End Users), Region and Forecast, 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global soft tissue allografts market was valued at USD 4,263.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Growing number of surgeries fueled by aging population & trauma cases are key factors driving the growth of the global soft tissue allografts market. The outbreak of COVID-19 reduced public mobility and had a major effect on therapeutic and surgical procedures, with non-urgent surgical procedures being delayed lessening the burden on healthcare facilities. The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 influenced the industry, as surgical procedures were put on hold to prevent the virus from spreading. One of the reasons that is preventing hospitals from delivering services to COVID-19 patients is the overwhelming burden on hospitals and other healthcare centers.

Adroit Market Research report on global soft tissue allografts market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global soft tissue allografts market have been studied in detail.

North America currently holds the largest share in soft tissue allografts market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, the soft tissue allografts market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR owing to increasing burden of diabetic foot ulcers coupled with diabetes healthcare awareness and development of healthcare infrastructure across the region.

The prominent players operating in global soft tissue allografts market includes AbbVie inc. (Allergan), Conmed Corporation, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., Bone Bank Allografts, Smith & Nephew(Osiris Therapeutics Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Direct Biologics among other prominent players.

