Imaging Agents Market to hit $19.35 billion by 2028 - Analysis by Top Player Positioning, Winning Strategies, Investment Pockets, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Forecast: Adroit Market Research

Increasing elderly populace suffering from end stage illness, the growing volume of CT and MRI inspections boosting growth of the imaging agents market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Imaging Agents Market Size By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurology Disorders) End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2071

The global imaging agents market is projected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Increasing elderly populace suffering from end stage illness, the growing volume of CT and MRI inspections worldwide and increasing number of approvals of imaging agents are some of the factors driving the growth of the global imaging agents market.

Adroit Market Research report on global imaging agents market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global imaging agents market have been studied in detail.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/imaging-agents-market

The global imaging agents market is categorized based on application and end-use. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, gastrointestinal disorders and neurology disorders. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others. In 2020, the diagnostic & imaging centers accounted for the largest share of the global imaging agents market.

North America dominated the market for imaging agents in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing R&D investments. Key players of the global imaging agents market include General Electric Company, Piramal Imaging SA, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., Curium, Guerbet Company, Aytu BioScience Inc., Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals among others.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2071

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Outlook Imaging Agents Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Imaging Agents Market by End-use, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Imaging Agents Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn