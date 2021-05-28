Rutland Barracks/ DUI & Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B4022044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joe Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 5.27.21 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia Road, Sudbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Samuel S. Dunn

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1943 hours the State Police stopped a vehicle in connection to an incident that took place on Lake Hortonia Road in Sudbury, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, and identified him to be Samuel S. Dunn, 21, of N. Clarendon, VT.

While speaking with Dunn, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Dunn was subsequently screened and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further investigation revealed that Dunn enabled the consumption of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years of age.

Dunn was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on July 12, 2021 at 10AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 10AM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.