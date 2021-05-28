Rutland Barracks/ DUI & Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B4022044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joe Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 5.27.21 1943 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia Road, Sudbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Samuel S. Dunn
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1943 hours the State Police stopped a vehicle in connection to an incident that took place on Lake Hortonia Road in Sudbury, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, and identified him to be Samuel S. Dunn, 21, of N. Clarendon, VT.
While speaking with Dunn, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Dunn was subsequently screened and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further investigation revealed that Dunn enabled the consumption of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years of age.
Dunn was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on July 12, 2021 at 10AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 10AM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.