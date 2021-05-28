Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,077 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ DUI & Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B4022044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joe Duca                           

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 5.27.21 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia Road, Sudbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Samuel S. Dunn                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1943 hours the State Police stopped a vehicle in connection to an incident that took place on Lake Hortonia Road in Sudbury, VT.  Troopers made contact with the operator, and identified him to be Samuel S. Dunn, 21, of N. Clarendon, VT. 

 

While speaking with Dunn, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Dunn was subsequently screened and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further investigation revealed that Dunn enabled the consumption of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years of age.

 

Dunn was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on July 12, 2021 at 10AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 10AM            

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ DUI & Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.