Implantable Intravenous Infusion Port Market 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America dominates the global implantable intravenous infusion ports industry as a result of advanced technology, huge cancer patient population, health-care spending, an increase in the number of cancer treatment centres, and new product innovation.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Implantable Intravenous Infusion Port Market by Product Type (Single Lumen Implantable Ports, Dual Lumen Implantable Ports), Application (Chemotherapy, Blood Transfusion, Antibiotics, Intravenous Infusion of Blood Products), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), Region and Forecast, 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global implantable intravenous infusion port market is expected to grow on account of rising patient pool, growing number of road accidents, rising number of trauma cases, and government investments in the creation of better healthcare facilities. The rise in the prevalence of diseases and trauma cases over the last few decades has reached alarming proportions. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, kill 70% of the world's population, according to the WHO. Intravenous treatments are beneficial in the treatment of diseases like diabetes, cancer, pain control, and others that necessitate the administration of medications and therapeutics at a faster pace. The global implantable intravenous infusion port market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Adroit Market Research report on global implantable intravenous infusion port market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global implantable intravenous infusion port market have been studied in detail.

North America currently holds the largest share in implantable intravenous infusion port market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. However, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of growing geriatric population especially across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in particular. Furthermore, the market growth across the Asia Pacific region is attributed to rising government focus on development of advanced healthcare facilities for the growing population.

The prominent players operating in global implantable intravenous infusion port market includes AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cook Medical, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Smiths Medical, Kimal PLC, Medical Components, Inc., Pakumed Medical Products GmbH, PFM Medical AG among other prominent players.

