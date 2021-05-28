Immunoassay Market to hit US $32.79 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Leading Players, Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Immunoassay market growth is attributed to the increase in prevalence of oncology, cardiology and infectious disease and wide acceptance of point-of-care (POC) testing products from countries such as China and India.

The "Global Immunoassay Market Size 2020, By Product (Reagents And Kits, Analyzers, Software And Services) Technology (Radioimmunoassay, Enzyme Immunoassay, Rapid Test, Others) Application (Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Diseases, Others) End-Use (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Academic Research Centers, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global immunoassay market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Increasing occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, progression in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical businesses and increasing implementation of point-of-care (POC) testing products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global immunoassay market.

Adroit Market Research report on global Immunoassay market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global immunoassay market have been studied in detail.

The global immunoassay market is categorized based on product, technology, application and end-use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents and kits, analyzers, and software and services. The reagents and kits dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, rapid test and others. By application, the market is segmented into therapeutic drug monitoring, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, infectious disease testing, autoimmune diseases and others. In 2020, the infectious disease testing accounted for the largest share of the global immunoassay market.

North America dominated the market for immunoassay in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to improved approval of medical devices. Key players of the global immunoassay market include Siemens Healthineers, BioMérieux, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Outlook Immunoassay Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Immunoassay Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Immunoassay Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Immunoassay Market by End-use, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Immunoassay Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

