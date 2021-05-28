Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Projections, Companies, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis & Forecast Study 2028

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Gives you many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a networking network that uses a combination of technologies to secure a network link. The rising adoption of private networks in different industries is driving the global demand for VPN networks. The risk of cyber breaches and data thefts is the as the Internet becomes a medium for performing commercial practices in a variety of industries. As a result of the need to protect company data and transactions, businesses are increasingly turning to highly protected solutions, which present major growth opportunities for the VPN industry. VPN adoption is also being boosted by the business connectivity trend and the need to provide ubiquitous access to company networks, especially for remote workers. With the current COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on corporate processes, companies are steadily relying on Internet-based resources to ensure business continuity. As a result, VPN usage and expansion are on the rise.

COVID-19's pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the virtual private network market's growth. Due to a variety of reasons, including an increased focus on data protection, an increase in the number of cyber-attacks, an increase in investment in networking infrastructure, spending on the virtual private network industry is projected to grow in relation to spending plan prior to the pandemic. Likewise, malicious hacking practices by hackers have increased during this pandemic, affecting both corporate and human users. As a result, with the arrival of COVID-19, the use of a virtual private network is likely to enable companies and individual users to establish a stable and safe Internet link while operating remotely during the pandemic time, while maintaining privacy of sensitive data.

Companies are introducing more mobile devices in their offices due to the falling costs of consumer electronics and data plans. When employees use mobile devices for work, they must maintain safe and consistent communications. Most employees can now use mobile applications on their smartphones, tablets, computers, and netbooks to access every company application and link to their corporate networks from anywhere. Security is becoming a major concern as huge range of job transactions are done via mobile devices. As more mobile devices reach the office, mobile VPN technologies and other mobile security items are becoming essential. Moreover, the VPN industry is growing as businesses implement BYOD policies to increase productivity while lowering costs. The Private Network Tool verifies that remote employees are securely connected to company networks, preventing malicious cyber-attacks on BYOD computers.

Outside of the telecom and government markets, the growth of mobile VPNs has been described as the most significant opportunity in the VPN industry. For instance, the BFSI industry has been seen to invest a significant amount of money in mobile security products and services. Banks place a greater emphasis on safeguarding their payment gateways and consumer accounts. Banks' interest in contact technology has shifted away from the traditional indirect channel approach of consumer engagement and toward mobile devices. Banks are now implementing mobile VPN applications in response to changing consumer expectations and behavior.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Virtual Private Network (VPN) as well as some small players :

Cisco Systems

IBM

Juniper Networks

Array Networks

Cohesive Networks

Singtel

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market :

RemoteAccessVPN

Site-to-SiteVPN

Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed :

PersonalVPNUsers

